Julio Rodriguez will start 2022 in MLB

PEORIA, Arizona. – Julio Rodriguez, Most Wanted After Possibility Of the Seattle Mariners, earning a spot on the opening day roster, manager Scott Servier announced Monday.
“It’s time for Julio Rodriguez to play for the big teams,” Service said.
After an exceptional performance in spring training, the decision to promote the 21-year-old was an easy one for the Mariners, and at the same time their fans’ desire for Rodriguez to make his debut took a hit. Seattle will open the season Thursday in Minnesota.
“Like I’ve been saying in every interview like this, it’s a dream come true now,” Rodriguez said. “As you guys realize, the work of your life is in the moment, it’s an amazing thing.”
Entering Monday’s pre-season game, Rodriguez was hitting .419 with three home runs, eight RBIs and 1.310 OPS. He also showed he can get the job done center field, allowing the flexibility of the Seattle lineup by alternating between Rodriguez, Jared Kielnik, Mitch Hanniger and Jesse Winker.
“He has a huge ceiling (and) potential because of his ability to play on the field,” Service said. “I think what excites everyone is his joy and his passion for playing baseball.” “He loves baseball, he really loves it. He loves being a part of what we do. And it looks like he’s going to be a big part of it in the future.”
Rodriguez has been mentioned among the top 10 odds in baseball by several specialist publications. While his potential has been apparent for some time, it was revealed last season at The Palace. He hit the .347 with 13 home runs and 47 RBI on two levels. He also distinguished himself with the Dominican Republic team, which won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
America will sign with one of the best players in Latin America
Depo Martinez justifies his reaction after learning they will be sharing a group with Mexico at Qatar 2022
Barcelona and Sevilla tied at the Camp Nou in the Spanish League