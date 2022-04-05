The player who longs to play in America has been seriously injured

With few goals in America’s strikers, the player who dreamed of reaching the Eagles was seriously injured.

USA He begins to regain ground in Liga MX 2022, after the poor results obtained at the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament. Despite the fact that Fernando Ortiz has regained the team, the goal drought continues to lead, which is why for months A striker from South America admitted that his The dream was the signature of the Eaglesalthough his target now appears to be fading out due to the bad news.

From Argentina, various media reported that Luca Martinez Dubuisa Mexican striker from Rosario Central, He ruptured the cruciate ligament in his right knee.Therefore, you must intervene as soon as possible.

So far, the Argentine national team has not yet submitted the official medical report, but according to information received from journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the The 20-year-old striker’s injury will take several months to recover.

“Striker Luca Martinez Dubuis, of Rosario Central, tore his cruciate ligaments in his right knee on Monday. He will have surgery in the next few days And you will have at least six months of recovery”, via the reporter in social networks.

Is Luca Martinez Dubuis really an option to get to America?

Although the Mexican would like to wear the cream blue shirt, the truth is that at the moment, the Direction headed by Santiago Baños Don’t think of his name as a potential boostdespite the fact that signings are essential in the attack on the 2022 Apertura Championship.

