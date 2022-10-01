“I love you Joe,” Christian Nodal can’t stand it anymore and melts with Katsu’s love with this kind message

Christian Nodal is already screaming from the rooftops of his love for his partner KatsuThe Sonoran singer has been a celebrity who wrote congratulations on social media to his sweetheart since the singer started her tour. “Cheating Babe 2022” And to celebrate, he uploaded a series of photos of what was his first event in Argentina.

Translator like songs “Goodbye, love”“From the kisses I gave you”, “here below” and “bottle after bottle” a tender letter to Juliette Emilia Katsuchellithe real name of his partner, the words with which he surprises fans who are aware of their relationship.

“A great show like you. I love you Joe”

Screenshot.

With this declaration of love, the news that young people have an official relationship is reinforced, since it is worth noting that on one occasion they spoke openly about the topic and mentioned that they are together, but before that they were rumors and statements generated by part of the same followers.

In the pictures he was interacting in StreptococcusAnd the Katsu looks like wearing white suit With embellishments and belts that highlight his personality and beauty and also make him comfortable to dance choreography, while the hairstyle was a half ponytail with a big bow.

Kazuo and Nodal love signs

The stars were captured together at different timesThey are almost always hugging or holding hands. He was at a concert Wisin and Yandel It was held in Kayala Square where they fell in love and sang in first grade.

It must be remembered that among the first times I had an affair, it was because they were seen eating at a restaurant in Cerro San Cristobal El AltoIn Antigua Guatemala, others took the opportunity to tour the city.

It was one of the first pictures together. FB / fans

Read on

Video | Cazzu kicked off her “Nena Trampa 2022” tour in a sexy white outfit that shocked her fans