Alex Valera: Conqueror details the arrival of the Peruvian national team striker | picture | RMMD | Football – Peruvian

Last Tuesday afternoon Alex Valera He said goodbye to our country and began a journey for what would be a new stage in his career. Until he arrived at the destination, the new conqueror club had details with a player Peru national teamwho should join the professional crew in the following hours.

Through their social networks, the Saudi team made a post referring to the former sports university. “Waiting for you”The post says. To this, the Asian entity added the clock symbol and the Peruvian flag. They were also fired at the expense of the National Gunner.

Not only that, Al-Fatih added an image showing the official clothes that the latest reinforcements will be wearing. A shirt, shorts, a pair of socks, a backpack and a welcome message for the guard. All that is mentioned in it is the number 20 imprinted on it, most likely, the number of the man who passed through Deportivo La Coabamba.

Without revealing the exact numbers, the Saudi entity spent more than one million dollars to sign Valera. Also, “U” sporting director Manuel Barreto said there are variables in the contract that could generate economic income for Peruvians. It all depends on the work Alex does with his new team.

Argentina before Saudi Arabia

The 26-year-old was in the orbit of Rosario Central. What’s more, Team 9 said there are contacts with the team coached by Carlos Tevez. However, the deal between the institutions did not flourish and continued with the meringue until the conquistador’s proposal arrived.

“Yes, there was a suggestion from Rosario Central. I even talked to them. Actually, going was a very good thing, but in the end it was a management between clubs, but when they told me it couldn’t happen, I focused on Universitario”The Peruvian international player admitted in a chat with GOLPERU.

