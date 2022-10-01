October 1, 2022

Cuba | “We want light!”: Hundreds protest blackout and government internet shutdown for second day

Winston Hale October 1, 2022
  • BBC News World

image source, Reuters

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Cuba for the second day in a row this Friday to protest the lack of electricity.

The Cuban government made an extraordinary request for help from the White House this Friday because of the emergency the island is experiencing after the passage of Hurricane Ian.

Cubans gathered early in the morning in Havana’s Playa district, and police officers arrived shortly after to surround the demonstrators, EFE news agency reported.

There were more protests in other neighborhoods of the Cuban capital and in cities such as Holguin and Madanzas, as seen on social networks.

