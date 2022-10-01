North American airlines and tour companies negotiate with Cuba

The Cuban government exchanged with officials from US airlines and tour operators. The statement was delivered by Ernesto Soberon, Director General of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad.

Among the objectives addressed were ways to strengthen ties with the island’s indigenous peoples living in North America. Recently, American Airlines and JetBlue Airlines have approved a large number of flights from the northern country to Cuban airports. The amount exceeds 13 additional weekly flights from Miami.

The bilateral meeting took place at a difficult economic time. The state’s actual plan for tourism to the largest part of the Antilles falls short of expectations.

Canadians are the most frequent group in tourism to Cuba, with 298,410 members. Another important emission flow is Cubans living in the United States visiting their country of origin and they represent 212 thousand 485. A reason to add is the continuity of flights leaving North America.

Redesign tourism strategy

At the end of August, the number of arrivals in the country was 9,71,456 foreign tourists. This is a far cry from the 2,500,000 tourists the Caribbean archipelago wanted to consolidate this year.

That’s 12.27% of foreigners who welcomed the tropical island at one time in 2019. This was the last time Cuba recorded its best number before Covid-19 spread around the world.

Context shows that non-private hotel facilities in Cuba are devoid of guests. Officials in the tourism sector have reshaped their strategy so that the country is not only chosen for its warmth and its beaches. Options also show other sites of interest to visitors, including scenery, historical and cultural centers, and health benefits.