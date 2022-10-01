Girls are invited to devote themselves to science, on World Human Day

Karina Felch, Director of Graduate Studies at Catholic University of Mull, spoke about the gender imbalance affecting research and the myths that make it difficult for girls to imagine themselves in scientific careers.

Science is not just for boys. This was the message that Karina Felches, Director of Graduate Studies at the Catholic University of Mole (UCM), relayed to the students of Liceo Santa Marta de Talca, speaking to celebrate World Humanitarian Day.

“The idea of ​​the presentation was to show how gender bias affects various areas of scientific work, including science outcomes,” said the Engineering Science Doctor.

“There are deep-rooted cultural stereotypes in our society regarding the roles that men and women should play; women always refer to caring about the rest and thus to careers like nursing and pedagogy, without seeing that we can also develop knowledge from engineering and mathematics. There are taboos,” he noted. Family indicates that some professions or scientific profession are incompatible with family life.

According to the “State of Science 2020” report from the Organization of Ibero-American States, only three out of ten researchers in the world are women, and they also represent only 13% of people pursuing so-called STEM careers (STEM) . “We have to encourage more women to pursue scientific careers, bearing in mind that the United Nations and the International Labor Organization say that 75% of jobs by 2050 will have a strong scientific, mathematical and computing base. So, if we do not encourage girls now to enter careers from The kind, what we’re going to do is expose them to a life with less access to amenities and quality of life,” Felch said.

For the Foundation’s Director, Teresa Assetuno, World Humanitarian Day is an opportunity to inspire students.

“It allows us to recall the importance and activity of this major which, for 39 years, has focused on the mission of preparing our students to enter and work successfully in the university world,” he said.

The activity included a round table of former students, who listed their college and professional experiences, and Aparna Banerjee, PhD in Botany and a member of UCM’s Center for Research in Advanced Studies (CIEAM).

She was born in India, in a city called Asansol, near Calcutta. There is always a gender issue and perhaps in Asia a little more, because of masculinity. But I told the girls, as a woman and a scientist, that if I wanted, I could.”