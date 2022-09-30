The party in 2018 and the reason why the FFMMediotiotiempo did not accept the veto

The Link From Javier Hernandez with the Mexico national team He went fracture Little by little since 2018, when players participated in a Ceremony On the night of June 2 of that year, before the delegation traveled to Denmark to play a friendly match before the World Cup in Russia.

On that occasion players From the Mexican national team attended a meeting at home hillsleased for this purpose; on the aforementioned property attended by also some Boy friends and friends of these elect.

What seemed like just a farewell party and a birthday celebration Javier Hernandezexploded in Breaking internal laws Because of third parties they were not invited to the party, but when they found out about the celebration they gave a “whistle” to a famous entertainment magazine.

In this month of September Chicharito meet Three years without being called to me Mexico national team (In addition to the fact that today is the 13th of his debut) and half time makes it known that possible explanation From Westernization From the Hernandez team of the Alcazar, according to the transcript of one of the aforementioned party attendees.

According to this informant, the body From Safety From Chicharito – Custom by Mexican Football Federation– Led by Cesar Garcia and Sergio Vasquez, they were responsible for taking Pictures Who were chosen to receive the audience and this later appeared in a magazine, mostly pictures of women.

“Where they were not allowed access to this PeopleThey went to their truck and from there they started take pictures With the phone, as later Back On the magazineThe detective said half time

these two Security men From Hernández Balcázar was also responsible for ensuring the safety of determinant During the rallies, but Football players were not satisfied with his behaviorbecause they were considered to have a preference for Chicharito and his relatives.

The first result of the party

they were time Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio, who was with the team in Denmark heading to the 2018 World Cup, when the event was announced. The first result was that Hector Herrera to leave of The Concentration In order to “take care of family affairs”, he was accompanied by Emanuel Iparondo, then the mental trainer at SNM.

During Herrera’s absence from the national team, Javier Hernandez appeared in Facebook Live To talk about the role of the security team that accompanied him. confirmed it in Ceremony All those selected at the time were present, with the approval of the coaching staff.

Chicharito outside the national team

Of course members Security forces Chicharito Hernandez specified To be responsible for Purification subordinate Pictures From this party, in which Javier began to feel a distance with the group.

In addition, in March 2019during the First focus headed by Gerardo MartinoAnd the Chicharito broke his ranks (married in San Diego), in 2019 they to reject a game The gold cup (His first son was born), in the same year he organized a meeting (Brunch Gate) in time to center in Morristown, 40 kilometers from New Jersey, against the tide of Martineau’s desires, who chose for an environment of solitude and tranquility for the team. In that episode, one of the national team’s collaborators, Andres Mateus, was kicked out.

At the time, the president of the Mexican Football Federation, Louis YoungI declare it “It was a spare time incident; As I mentioned with Tata, is that even though it was on his spare time, and they didn’t break the regulations because they all came to dinner, arrived in good shape, and were ready to compete, the fact is that It was an absurd incident. You distracted us, and when it actually makes you wonder “why and why” They are things that you do not owe us is happenings“.

with all last match by Xavier Hernandez In the Mexico national team event September 6, 2019against the United States. He scored his 52nd goal (21st minute) in a 3-0 win. That is, while Tata Martino has repeatedly said that there is no stated veto against the most effective striker in the national team ever.

Tata Martino on Chicharito

What coach Gerardo Martino said is that “In the case of Javier, I defined myself through other advanced positions”; Obviously, if it doesn’t happen in three years It is considered For the Mexican national team, the Tata will not do this less than two months from World Cup Qatar 2022Nor because the team is going through a crisis of goal production and injury to the strikers and in a low match, while the 14th shirt continues to score with the Los Angeles Galaxy.