September 30, 2022

Juan Camilo "Cucho" Hernandez punished for using offensive language in MLS | Colombians abroad

Cassandra Curtis September 30, 2022 1 min read

season Juan Camilo “Cucho” Hernandez In the current season of Ml Surprisingly, he became a daily record for the Columbus Crew, scoring nine goals in just 15 games.

However, the 23-year-old striker has been notified by Major League Soccer that he must pay a fine for using offensive language against the New York Red Bull player in the 30th round of the US Championship.

Similarly, the League has confirmed that the problem of ‘Cucho’ Hernandez is rooted in the fact that he did not receive mandatory league training in prohibited language and that it is mandatory for the club to do so when signing a foreign player.

Hernandez has not received the league-mandated training on prohibited language that is required of all players when joining an MLS team. mentioned in the statement.

Currently, Juan Camilo “Cucho” Hernandez will not be able to enter training while serving the penalty and prohibited use track in MLS, and will be disqualified from Columbus Crew, at least until the next game while he meets the requirements.

The Columbus Crew team is currently fighting to get into the play-offs and as a direct competitor they have Inter Miami, who have the same units as the Colombian team, but outperform them on goal difference.

