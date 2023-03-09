World Baseball Classic LIVE, TODAY: Today’s game schedule, Wednesday, March 8 | World Baseball Classic 2023 | How to watch today’s matches live and online in the 2023 World Cup | Baseball World Cup | WBC School | Venezuela | see | Dominican Republic | Dominican | USA | USA | | sports

Follow World Baseball Classic LIVE on República Deportes! Here you can follow the Panama vs. Holland. | World Baseball Classic 2023 | Baseball World Cup. Image: LR / MLB / WBC Configuration

It’s time to enjoy the return of classic World Baseball! Thousands of fans waited for the World Cup event to kick off and 20 teams will fight for the same goal: Be the champions of the world. The last team to lift the trophy was the United States in 2017. Now, with the new format and up-and-coming teams, the expectations are even higher. The teams have previously played some previous matches with Asian Baseball League clubs. Follow all matches live on La República.

World Baseball Classic LIVE: Catch up on today's games minute by minute, March 8

World Baseball Classic LIVE: Today's results, March 8th These were the results of the matches played today, March 8: – Cuba 2 – Netherlands 4 – Panama 12-5 Chinese Taipei

World Baseball Classic 2023: These are the games TODAY, March 8

For the second date of World Baseball Classic 2023The following games will be held:

South Korea vs. Australia: March 8 at 11:00 pm Venezuelan time.

March 8 at 11:00 pm Venezuelan time. Panama vs. Holland: March 9 at 00:00 PM Venezuelan time (Panama time, The match will take place on March 8 at 11:00 pm).

After beating Cuba in their debut, the Netherlands will face Panama, in the second Group A date of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Photo: Sam Yeh/AFP See also They were injured against Cameroon and will not play again in Qatar

Where to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic LIVE today, March 8?

he World Baseball Classic 2023 It is one of the most anticipated events for all fans of Central America and the Caribbean. Next, we insert channels To see the ultimate competition in the discipline.

United State: FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, and FOX Sports

FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, and FOX Sports Mexico: Pictures TV

Pictures TV Colombia: WinSports

WinSports Panama: RPCTV; TVMax

RPCTV; TVMax Cuba: TeleRebelde, Cubavision International

TeleRebelde, Cubavision International Puerto Rico: Waba sports

Waba sports Venezuela: Televen, Venevisión, IVC, Simple TV and Inter (ByM Sport)

dominican republic: Teleantillas, Coral

Teleantillas, Coral Nicaragua: Tiggo Sports.

Group stage of the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Below we present 20 teams divided into 4 groups to play the 2023 World Baseball Classic.