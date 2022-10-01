The US Department of State Announce this Friday New sanctions against Russian government officials after the annexation of four Ukrainian territories It was signed today by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Hundreds of personnel, including members of the Russian and Belarusian military, will be subject to visa restrictions, the office said in a statement, while hundreds more will receive economic sanctions from the Treasury.

On Tuesday, the State Department warned that it would impose new sanctions on

Russia if finally annexes the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, controlled by Russian forces after the invasion ordered by Putin in February.

On Friday, the Russian President signed annexation treaties with pro-Russian leaders in the occupied areas, after holding referendums that the international community described as fraudulent. The sanctions were announced on Friday 910 individuals denied entry to the United Statesincluding members of the Russian and Belarusian armies, the bureau detailed.

In addition, 278 government officials were sanctioned by the US Treasury, which It will limit your ability to access funds or transfer funds abroad. The Treasury also imposed sanctions on a group of 14 people for their involvement in the trade and transfer of military and industrial equipment to Russia, and the Ministry of Commerce added 57 Russian entities to the list of companies subject to restrictions.

