Julio Gonzalez scored a goal to save Pumas against Toluca

Mexico City / 10.09.2022 23:43:07

For the first time in his career Julio Gonzalez got a taste of scoring a goal in the first division And he did it in one of the most incredible matches of his career, because He went from fouling to tying for Pumas During his visit to Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

Julio Gonzalez He hasn’t scored a goal in his career, according to Liga MX records, Not even in the basic forces with Santos. however, That all changed on Saturday night In the 14th round of the 2022 opening.

It was the 95th minute, and Pumas was on top of Toluca looking for a superstar goal, when the last corner kick of the match came. Dani Alves rushed first as he was Pumas goalkeeper Surrounded by players from Toluca and able to grasp the neck so you can direct the ball into the net.

The celebration couldn’t be more liberating for Julio, who ran to the side of the field and He shouted as loudly as he could While all his teammates rushed to hug and congratulate him because this goal gives Pumas at least a point. In mathematics they still have chances of Repechage.

Gonzalez made a fatal mistake with a free kick by Leo Fernandez He fired the ball and left it to midfielder Jean Menes, who seized the opportunity to score what was a 2-1 moment.

Saturday goalkeepers

It is worth noting that Carlos Acevedo also scored today To save the 3-3 draw between Queretaro and Santos.