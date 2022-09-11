Barcelona invited to battle against Bayern Munich in the Champions League

2022-09-11
The Barcelona He will get his first test of the season next Tuesday when he faces Bayern Munich For the second time in the Champions League.
The ones he drives cure They will face this duel with high spirits after the blow they received Cadiz. The team travels to Germany on Monday and will train at the Allianz Arena to prepare for the match.
The Catalan coach does not rule out any of his 25 available players, with newness Sergio Robert Who returns after some inconvenience.
It must be remembered that a file Barcelona March as the leader of group C and then start hitting Victoria Belsen (5-1), in what means the first three of Lewandowski Like azulgrana in competition.
at the same time Bayern It was imposed in Italy against Inter with the aim of I’m cured and another against Daniel D’Ambrosio (0-2).
Barcelona don’t have good memories when they face the mighty German club. The 8-2 match of 2022 in Lisbon is still fresh in the minds of the Blaugrana fans, who hope that Lewandowski In their ranks this humiliation will not be repeated.
Barcelona’s call
Ter Stegen, Bellerin, Pique, Araujo, Sergio, Dembele, Pedri, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran, Memphis, Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, Casey, Sergi Roberto, De Jong, Ravenha, Conde, Eric, Iñaki, Gavi, Pablo Toure, Arnau Tenas.
