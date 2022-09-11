Emotional farewell words from Olympia to Edwin Rodriguez on the occasion of his departure to Aris de Grecia

2022-09-10

The Olympia Sports Club Provide sentimental words for Edwin RodriguezThe football player who left the Olympic team to fulfill the dream of playing football Europe.

The 22-year-old midfielder He will play on loan at Aris Thessaloniki from first class GreeceThe club with which he will share the dressing room with El Catraccho Louis Palm.

Edwin He will wear his shirt Appear During the 2022-2023 season, the “Greek Team Purchase Option” can be exercised no later than June 30, 2023.

Watch: I discovered the new home of Honduran Edwin Rodriguez in Greece

Following the announcement, the Olympic team bid farewell to its player until today, wishing him all the best on his first adventure abroad.

“What a sweet way to say ‘see you later’, showing how much you love this shield. Good luck Edwin, Olympia It will always be your home,” the Alba Foundation published on its social networks the photo when the footballer accepted the club’s crest after scoring in his last match.