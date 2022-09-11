September 11, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Emotional farewell words from Olympia to Edwin Rodriguez on the occasion of his departure to Aris de Grecia

Emotional farewell words from Olympia to Edwin Rodriguez on the occasion of his departure to Aris de Grecia

Cassandra Curtis September 11, 2022 2 min read

2022-09-10

The Olympia Sports Club Provide sentimental words for Edwin RodriguezThe football player who left the Olympic team to fulfill the dream of playing football Europe.

The 22-year-old midfielder He will play on loan at Aris Thessaloniki from first class GreeceThe club with which he will share the dressing room with El Catraccho Louis Palm.

Edwin He will wear his shirt Appear During the 2022-2023 season, the “Greek Team Purchase Option” can be exercised no later than June 30, 2023.

Watch: I discovered the new home of Honduran Edwin Rodriguez in Greece

Following the announcement, the Olympic team bid farewell to its player until today, wishing him all the best on his first adventure abroad.

“What a sweet way to say ‘see you later’, showing how much you love this shield. Good luck Edwin, Olympia It will always be your home,” the Alba Foundation published on its social networks the photo when the footballer accepted the club’s crest after scoring in his last match.

Rodriguez He put on his shirt for the last time Olympia last Thursday against Deriangenfrom Nicaragua, and record a visit to one of the Honduras FC goals (4-0)in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF League.

“I have kissed the shield in many games, because of my love for Olympia. Since I was young my dream has been to play here and I do it. The goal is for God and the fans with an Olympian who always supports us”, Rodriguez said on Friday After arriving at Honduras.

See also  FIFA confirms penalty for Mexico in World Cup qualifiers for anti-gay rant

The foreigner added of his departure: “It is a very important step. If it hurts, I will tell you like this … I have been an Olympian in my heart since I was young, but traveling abroad is a dream for me and I hope it will happen.”

Edwin Rodriguez and Luis Palma will meet again in Aris Salonica. They have been teammates since the youth classes.

Edwin Rodriguez and Luis Palma will meet again in Aris Salonica. They have been teammates since the youth classes.

The midfielder is expected to travel to Greece From Monday to next Tuesday. Albums were measured against Real Sociedad on Sunday, but Rodriguez will not be on the call as he will pack his bags.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Where can I watch, Boca vs. The river, the lively and lively Super Clasico? | Check the match schedule | the answers

September 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Montreal’s Honduran club Rommel Quito qualifies for the MLS playoffs after a painful draw with Columbus.

September 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“I don’t want to bring myself down to their level.”

September 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Why did Apple abandon the physical SIM?

September 11, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Louis Abinader will meet Kamala Harris in Washington

September 11, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The demand for medical school doubles the movement between societies

September 11, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Emotional farewell words from Olympia to Edwin Rodriguez on the occasion of his departure to Aris de Grecia

September 11, 2022 Cassandra Curtis