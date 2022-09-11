Emotional farewell words from Olympia to Edwin Rodriguez on the occasion of his departure to Aris de Grecia

2022-09-10
The Olympia Sports Club Provide sentimental words for Edwin RodriguezThe football player who left the Olympic team to fulfill the dream of playing football Europe.
The 22-year-old midfielder He will play on loan at Aris Thessaloniki from first class GreeceThe club with which he will share the dressing room with El Catraccho Louis Palm.
Edwin He will wear his shirt Appear During the 2022-2023 season, the “Greek Team Purchase Option” can be exercised no later than June 30, 2023.
Following the announcement, the Olympic team bid farewell to its player until today, wishing him all the best on his first adventure abroad.
“What a sweet way to say ‘see you later’, showing how much you love this shield. Good luck Edwin, Olympia It will always be your home,” the Alba Foundation published on its social networks the photo when the footballer accepted the club’s crest after scoring in his last match.
Rodriguez He put on his shirt for the last time Olympia last Thursday against Deriangenfrom Nicaragua, and record a visit to one of the Honduras FC goals (4-0)in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF League.
“I have kissed the shield in many games, because of my love for Olympia. Since I was young my dream has been to play here and I do it. The goal is for God and the fans with an Olympian who always supports us”, Rodriguez said on Friday After arriving at Honduras.
The foreigner added of his departure: “It is a very important step. If it hurts, I will tell you like this … I have been an Olympian in my heart since I was young, but traveling abroad is a dream for me and I hope it will happen.”
The midfielder is expected to travel to Greece From Monday to next Tuesday. Albums were measured against Real Sociedad on Sunday, but Rodriguez will not be on the call as he will pack his bags.
