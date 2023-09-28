Judge (2 HR), Cole (complete game) led the Yankees in Toronto

TORONTO – Gerrit Cole hit a two-run home run to close in on his second American League ERA title, Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Wednesday. He finished the campaign with a losing record.
Cole (15-4) faced hitters on the minimum possible. He allowed a single and a double to belt Brandon.
His work included five strikeouts and no walks. Of the 105 pitches he threw, 72 were strikeouts.
Cole finished that season with 222 strikeouts in 209 innings pitched. He may be a prime candidate for the American League Cy Young Trophy, and has improved to an AL-leading 2.63 ERA.
Minnesota’s Sonny Gray is second with a 2.80 and plans to make his final regular season start on Thursday. He needs to cover 12 scoreless innings to pass Cole.
Toronto was shut out by the Yankees for the second night in a row. He started Wednesday in a position that gives him second place in the American League postseason, 2 1/2 games ahead of Houston and two ahead of Seattle.
For the Yankees, Venezuelans Gleyber Torres won 4-1, Oswaldo Cabrera 4-0, and Oswald Peraza 3-0. Dominican Republic Estevan Florial 4-2.
For the Blue Jays, Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 3-0. Mexican Alejandro Kirk 3-0.
