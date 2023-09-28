Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: date and time by country and TV channels showing the super middleweight title fight via TV Azteca, Canal 5, ESPN and Star Plus | Boxing | Complete sport

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez against. Jermell Charlo It will be measured on Saturday, September 30, starting at 8:00 PM (Mexico time and 9:00 PM Peru time) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA). Find out all the details and dates of this battle in the ring. This duel will make all fans of the game shake. boxing. The stands are expected to be full. 20,000 tickets were put on sale. Prices start at $300 and go up to $7,000.

Canelo Alvarez comes off two consecutive victories against Gennady Golovkin, with whom he completed the hat-trick, and against Englishman John Ryder; Both are a little faded. Before that, he lost for the second time in his career to Dmitry Bivol.

While Jermell has not witnessed any official activity since May 2022. On that occasion, Charlo defeated Argentine Brian Castaño, by knockout, after the preliminary draw that took place in 2021. In addition, he is a champion with four belts in the light middle division. The American advanced two places in this match, so he will naturally face a bigger man than him.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission appointed Harvey Duke as a referee who will be responsible for officiating the 12 rounds. Likewise, the referees are Max DeLuca, David Sutherland, and Steve Weisfield.

What time is Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo?

The crossover between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo’s performance is scheduled for Saturday, September 30th from 8:00 PM Mexico time. Find out when this battle will appear in other parts of the world:

Mexico: 20:00

20:00 Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Paraguay, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay: 11:00 pm

Where to watch Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo?

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, scheduled to be shown on Saturday, September 30, can be seen in Mexico on the following channels: Canal 5, TV Azteca, TV Azteca Deportes, Azteca Uno, Azteca 7 And DNA 40. Likewise, in Latin America this can be seen through espn And Star Plus. If you do not have any of these options, Al Deporti will make you live every detail of this confrontation.

“Canelo” Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: How much does the winner get?

According to specialized boxing websites, the purse for the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will reach $50 million. This number is reached by adding promotions, television rights and ticket sales. Of course, PPV is necessary, and for this reason, boxers work in previews to attract views.

Despite this division, it is not known what the distribution will be and how much money each boxer will earn. It is known that Saul signed a contract with Premier Boxing Champions for three fights for $100 million.