Juan Reynoso and the surprise squad to face the Aztecs

The big one is coming The Sunflower Test by Juan Reynoso. The Peruvian coach who had a great time at Mexico Tanko as a player and coach, preparing for Facing the Aztecs on Saturday 24th September In California in an international friendly match.

Precisely for this reason, we present to you the eleven starters that you are considering Maximo Rinoso. How much does it change according to the combination Ricardo Gareca is using? There are basically the same players, but there are also surprises, such as the return of Raul Ruediaz and Anderson Santamaria. Will they start against Mexico?

According to the information we are dealing with, Anderson Santamaria will consolidate the starting lineup. The Atlas defender could form a duo with Alexander Callins, who is having an excellent moment in New York City in the MLS. The trails will be Advincula and Lopez.

In the middle, Pedro Aquino and Renato Tapia could make a pair. Meanwhile, Cristian Cueva will be the tenth to leave Carrillo, Flores or Peña and Lapadula at the front.

Peru national team in Lima

That is, Raul Ruediaz will enter the second half. Let’s remember that the “flea” is the weakness of the Peruvian coach, who did not hesitate to highlight how important he is in Mexico and now in MLS.

Possible compatibility of the Peruvian national team