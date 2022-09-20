September 20, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Juan Reynoso and the surprise squad to face the Aztecs

Juan Reynoso and the surprise squad to face the Aztecs

Cassandra Curtis September 20, 2022 2 min read

The big one is coming The Sunflower Test by Juan Reynoso. The Peruvian coach who had a great time at Mexico Tanko as a player and coach, preparing for Facing the Aztecs on Saturday 24th September In California in an international friendly match.

See also  Chelsea have announced a deal to sell the team to Dodgers owner Todd Boehle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Andy Carpenter and other members of the Legion give their opinion on Kirol Figueroa’s decision to play for the US, What did Diego Vazquez say?

September 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“In Mexico I am Peruvian and in Peru I am Mexican” Mediotempo

September 19, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Atletico Nacional crush Cali: goals, summary and standings | BetPlay League Dimayor II 2022 | Colombian football | Betplay League

September 19, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

How to activate “Incognito Mode” to hide the “Internet”

September 20, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Summary of Hurricane Fiona’s passage through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on September 19

September 20, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The Second Congress of Meditative and Mindful Sciences in Zaragoza will show new lines for improving emotional well-being

September 20, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Juan Reynoso and the surprise squad to face the Aztecs

September 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis