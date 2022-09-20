Andy Carpenter and other members of the Legion give their opinion on Kirol Figueroa’s decision to play for the US, What did Diego Vazquez say?

2022-09-19

kilothe son of the former captain of Honduras national teamMinor Figuero I decided to say yes United State To play for the under-17 team in a European Championship. This decision Kirol Figueroa Wearing the North American shirt and not the Honduran shirt has caused a lot of controversy and some footballers on the national team have expressed their views. The last person to talk about this topic was Andy CarpenterWhich is the biggest novelty in the list Diego Vazquez For friendly matches against Argentina and Guatemala. Andy Carpenter puts his chest in front of the bullets and answers everything when he returns to the Honduran national team: Why didn't he come? Have you had a similar situation with Kirol Figueroa. What do you think that? request to Carpenter He replied, "I think everyone is their own decisions. If he decides to play for the United States, he will have his reasons, and I congratulate him on my part because representing a country is great. Maybe one day you will have the opportunity to represent Honduras, you never know today that you are there and a good bastard. …Playing with the United States weighs heavily on your passport."

for this part, Rommel KetoCaptain, now! national selection, He said that everyone is responsible for their own decisions. Where do his teammates Keyrol Figueroa play in the US U-17s? DT and the great matches to be played These are matters that he and Father (Maynor Figueroa) bear responsibility for those decisions. They'll know why," the Montreal striker from MLS commented. Kervin Aryagawho also plays for MLS, touched on the topic further. were you surprised by it kilo? been consulted. "I was surprised based on what the father, Kabi, did for the Honduran national team. It is time to support everything else because it is decisions that are made between families," Arriaga said. "Luis Alvarado said he was too young to play for the under-20 team…I think age doesn't matter if you have talent, but a teacher knows what he's doing," added Kervin, a former marathon player.