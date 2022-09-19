“In Mexico I am Peruvian and in Peru I am Mexican” Mediotempo

Midtime Opening

Santiago Urmeno Ready to start a new stage with the Peruvian national team, which he leads now John RenosoCruz Azul, the coach who was a hero at the helm of Cruz Azul, is curious against Mexico on September 24 in a friendly match to be played in Pasadena.

However, the continued presence of the striker in the Inca representative by both the press and fans, who point out that he was born in Mexico City, a fact that continues to intrigue him, has since Chivas fans are also skeptical about playing with another team.

In response to a question about how his adaptation to Deportivo Guadalajara was going, Ormeño commented on this Football in AmericaIt wasn’t easy, they know it’s a team that plays with pure Mexicans and Me, because I play in the Peruvian national team, I am from Peru for them. I’m actually from Peru and Mexico. Yes, it was hard, but it’s part of the process. In Mexico I am Peruvian and in Peru I am MexicanBut it’s something you have to deal with.”

Do you have an advantage to know Renoso?

On the other hand, he ruled out Juan Reynuso’s knowledge of his traits Having coincided in Puebla It is an advantage to look for a record with the delegate even though he admits that it is a good incentive.

“I am very happy to be a part of it. It is a new beginning and we hope this new process will be great. I already know that Reynuso directed me, but I don’t think that affects anything. I hope to continue and be able to give my best, as always.”

On this call, it will be more complicated in Ormeño, since the return of Raúl Ruidíaz, who has not been called by Ricardo Gareca.