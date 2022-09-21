I’m clear I’d be unfair and a bad person: Martino is on the shortlist

Enrique Martinez Villar

Los Angeles – Posted / 09.20.2022 21:47:55

In the previous conference of friendly duels of Mexico national team against Peru s ColombiaTechnical Director Gerardo Martino He referred to the questions raised by his last call and the capabilities of some players who did not appear in the game 31 players list from last week.

The My Father Martino admitted he was clear on that It would be unfair to some, not to call one footballer or another; For example, in the attack zone, where he announced that he would only carry three of the four on the list.

“Today we have inequality with possibilities. Today there are two to play and two not to play (Raul Jimenez and Rogelio Funes Morey). Raul was the one with the injury, and what satisfies anyway is that we’re not in trouble because of the imperfection. Four strikers won’t goBut as long as they give a reason to make it difficult, I see it with great pleasure,” said the coach.

“The person who stays abroad will definitely be talked about. I am clear that I would be unfair. Maybe he’s a bit of a bad person.”

In the last hours there have been releases referring to Santiago JimenezForward who lives a good moment with Feyenoord from Hollandwill be the person left from the last call of World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Argentine strategist highlighted the work he did Mexico national team with the Chakito Jimenezsince he was not one of the players who was considered on the radar, but little by little he earned a place in the beginning blue cross Then in the box Rotterdam