Juan Manuel Lillo leaves Manchester City to manage Al Sadd and Guardiola will lose him | Premier League

The name is well known in Colombia but now has a global reach, thanks in large part to the offering of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

This is Juan Manuel Lillo, the Spaniard who led the Millonarios and Atlético Nacional, without showing much results but always achieving unconditional support from the players, who consider him a teacher.

Guardiola, the most successful coach in the world, has at the same rank, which he transferred to City as his assistant and is now losing him due to the tempting offer they offer from Qatar, specifically the champion Al Sadd.

The idea is to keep the Spanish school there which was crowned by Xavi Gracia, who was declared champion of Qatar last season, and Xavi, whose previous step in the direction of FC Barcelona was precisely the successful Qatari club. If it is for the money then no problem. But in a squad backed by Haaland, Lillo could consider it time to win everything in world premiere football, which is England, even if he is a step behind Guardiola.

From Spain, it is said that the challenge is more than tempting and that the profile of Lilo Club is perfect, as the idea is to work very directly with the U-23 players, as the stars will focus on the World Cup in November, namely in Qatar.