Stephen Curry is among the best teams in the NBA Finals with the Warriors

After winning the NBA Finals Player of the Year award with the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry ranked second among the most decisive players, with Michael Jordan and LeBron James on the list.

After two years without being in playoffsmany doubts about the future of the franchise, Golden State Warriors win again The NBA Finalsin this case 2022 and prehistoric Boston CelticsWho came to give them the fight until the sixth inning.

It was not without a great effort of his brilliant personality and star of the league, Stephen Curry. Unlike the tournaments he won before, where the team helped him more or helped him Kevin DurantHere, Steve practically pushed them to victory.

He highlighted it all because, in addition, the extra work he had to do paid off: He won the elusive MVP award at The NBA Finals average 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists At 37.6 minutes per game.

In addition to this, he once again proved to be one of the best scorers in history. In Game 6 and in the TD Garden, Steph scored 34 points, collected seven rebounds and seven assists, along with two steals. Thus, a very exclusive list was scaled.

Stephen Curry, expert in defining the NBA Finals

according to ESPN statistics and information, In matches to win the title, Curry is second in NBA history with 32.5 points. for each meeting. Michael Jordan She is the first with 33.7, Hakim Aliwan third with 30 and LeBron James He is the fourth next to duringwith 29.5.