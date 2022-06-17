Fleeing baseball players from the Cuban U23 baseball team are back at the hotel – SwingCompleto

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

In the early hours of Friday, June 17, it was learned that Cuban baseball players Alfredo Vadraga and Josepani Avalos had returned to the hotel where the Pan American Championship Cuban Under-23 baseball team is based in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Both players, who were citizens of Ciego de Ávila, had escaped the delegation only 24 hours before and their whereabouts were unknown. The news was reported by Frances Romero on her Twitter account It was confirmed by Swing Complete sources, who are close to the situation.

However, at the time of writing this note, Cuban baseball authorities had not yet ruled on the situation or the reasons for both players returning to the hotel. It is not known if the Mexican authorities arrested the players while they were traveling through the city of Aguascalientes, or if they decided to return spontaneously.

Given the situation prevailing today in Mexico regarding the transit of Cubans through the national territory, it can be thought that the first reason may be the most appropriate explanation, but let us remember that in the U-23 World Cup that was also held in Mexico in 2021, baseball player Yoddel Gonzalez, who was Coincidentally also from Avelanian, he would have been the thirteenth player to leave the delegation, but after repenting, he returned to the team, finally escaping from Cuba in recent weeks.

The Cuban national team will face Nicaragua in the semi-finals of the competition in search of a pass to discuss the other, against the winner of the duel between favorites Venezuela and Mexico.