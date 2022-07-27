Juan Carlos Oplitas continues in the FPF: He will be the general manager of football | Sports

Remains! Several days later, after his press conference, Juan Carlos Oplitas And his story with Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) They will last for a long time. This Tuesday, July 26, it was known that he would take up a new position: Football general manager.

The announcement was made at the San Luis stadium, detailing the agreement that “Ciego” and Agustín Lozano had reached to continue work regarding the development of Peruvian football, After he stopped being the sporting director of Bicolor.

The federation explained that the presence of Juan Carlos Oplitas would continue “the reform and institutional strengthening plan implemented by the Peruvian Football Association”.

The Brazilian Football Confederation is pleased to announce the creation of the new position of Director General of Football, who will be responsible for leading the development and sporting growth of all national teams (men’s, women’s, futsal and beach soccer), as well as the Professional Football League”, Recall the statement from Videna.

“In this sense, the Federation appoints Professor Juan Carlos Oblitas Saba as the new Director General of Football, who will, as of today, begin his new duties in coordination with the authorities of the Foundation”, The text continues.

The Republic was also able to learn that the new position of Juan Carlos Oplitas also involves the supervision of the work being carried out in football for the Palace.

The FPF announces the continuation of Juan Carlos Oplitas, but in another position. Photo: FPF Capture

With Juan Carlos Oplitas: When will the next coach of the Peruvian national team know?

Juan Carlos Oplitas spoke briefly to the press this Tuesday, July 26, outside the FPF and confirmed his new position.

Likewise, he provided the date on which he hoped to present the next coach of the Peruvian team for the following years.