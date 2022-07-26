July 26, 2022

2022 Women's Copa America in Colombia: Controversial semi-final against Argentina | Colombia Choice

Cassandra Curtis July 26, 2022 2 min read

The Colombian team managed to qualify for the Copa America Femenina final, after defeating Argentina, with a goal from Linda Caicedo. Although the work of the Maria Carvajal power plant was not discussed, nor did it directly affect the result of the tricolor, it faced significant challenges in its work.

During the semi-finals, the central move was correct. Bearing in mind that there is no use of VAR, only in the final, there were situations where he could manage it differently. Actions where players on both sides claimed the guidelines, despite the fact that they did not represent a greater impact on the bottom line.

One suspicion that arose was that Linda Caicedo was scrapped in the first half. The attacker himself, confused, claimed the Chilean. In consultation with José Borda, the referee’s analyst, he confirmed that the judge’s decision was correct, the Colombian striker had previously touched the ball with her arm.

Another measure that disgusted the Colombian players was the presence of a possible offense in Ramirez’s area, to which the previous referee replied: “It was a mistake not to award the penalty to Mayra Ramirez in the 59th minute. From the ground, Sofia Brown tied her foot and knocked her to the ground.”

In addition, he emphasized the expulsion of Gabriela Chaves, as the Chilean judge was right.

