America offers a last minute chance to face Real Madrid

The Eagles added another player to the dispensary, prior to the game against Merengues in San Francisco, California.

America Returned to the United States to Confrontation Real Madrid This Tuesday, in what will be his third international friendly match, after facing Chelsea and Manchester City.

The balance so far is two defeats, added to the Xolos de Tijuana shot by the Eagles last Saturday at Estadio Caliente. This meeting caused Many fans are angry Now Fernando Ortiz will have to manage because of One of his best players was weak at the last minute.

Lewis sourcesThe item, who was a starter in four matches of Apertura 2022, will not be available against Carlos Ancelotti’s Merengues because he is against the border. He was hit in the head And the coaching staff prefers not to risk it.

In addition, the Azulcrimas are expected to alternate in a friendly duel, considering that next Sunday they must visit Lyon, in the fifth round of Liga MX. It is very likely that young Mauricio Reyes will replace Fuentes, but The lineup will be confirmed Minutes before the commitment begins In Oracle Park, San Francisco, California, United States.

There is hope that the 35-year-old Mexican winger will be available for Duel against Green Panzasespecially at this time where a A new defeat can damage the mood America in the domestic championship.

Did you like our note? Are you encouraged? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, organized experience, tailored to your interests. Try it!