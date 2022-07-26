July 26, 2022

Agustín Lozano has offered Juan Carlos Oblitas a new position after his departure as FPF Sports Director | Picking Peru | RMMD DTBN | Total Sports

Last Sunday, chief And the pointed out some points related to the discontinuity Ricardo Gareca as dt from and output As a sports director.

And regarding the interrupted negotiations with the “Tiger”, he revealed that he could not be present even if he wanted to. “When we arrived at the hotel, I greeted the lawyer and son of Ricardo Gareca and introduced them to all the members who made up the FPF, and even so, Dr. Cupelli would have asked me to attend the meeting, I couldn’t, he wasn’t authorized to participate,” he identified for Soccer in America.

“The chiefs should respect their role, and we are not the ones who enter into negotiations with any technician or any official,” he said.

On the other hand, he also responded to the departure of Oplitas and the great importance he holds on the development and future of Peruvian football. “Juan Carlos has known for a long time that he will continue to work with us and he also knows very well in what circumstances and in what position (General Director of Football), where the FPF needs. Juan Carlos has an outstanding conversation and will only decide whether to accept.”

