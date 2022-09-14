Joy, Science and Civility at the Institute of “Union, Efforts and Democracy”

The Unión, Effort and Democracy (Inued) Institute, within the framework of its forty-third anniversary, celebrated important events during the “Month of the Fatherland”, highlighting civic values ​​among primary and secondary school students.

One of the events was the 22nd Science Fair, which has the theme “Science in Service to Humanity”, demonstrating that students of different high schools are able to implement any project applicable to everyday life.

The exhibition is held every year and aims to explore the knowledge and skills of students in the scientific field and they can become entrepreneurs in the future.

The participation of teachers from the fields of Physics, Chemistry and Biology was also highlighted, as they worked with their students together to make the activity a complete success.

At the end of the scientific day, the qualified jury made up of Dr. Desi Medrano, professors of natural sciences Rita Mabel Torres and Gabriela Rodriguez, announced the winning projects for their scientific content. The first place went to “fertilizer composition”, in the second place “composition of a precipitate” and in the third place “circulatory system”.

Another event is the celebration of “Children’s Day”, where the faculty in the garden and school of “Unión, Esfuerzo y Democracia” carried out many cultural and civic activities, including the “Concert of Princes and Princesses”, which was performed by the little ones. They had a good time, while being aware of their duties and rights as minors.

At the conclusion of the “Mother of the Fatherland” activities, the ENOD held a civic event commemorating the 201st anniversary of Central American independence, with the participation of students from grades seven through twelve.

