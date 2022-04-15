Jose Mariano Pineda shoots Platense: "Let them press the clock ... because they will go down"

The goalkeeper, who performed well against Vida, was happy to win 33 points in the accumulated table of the National League.

Jose Mariano Pineda, Real Sociedad goalkeeper, who sent a strong message to the residents of Buenos Aires, after the victory over the coconut palms at the Estadio Francisco Martinez Doron de Tocua, referred to precisely this issue.

The Oil Workers 4-1 beat Vida And they take a giant step toward redemption, taking an eight-point lead over the shark, who clings to the final decision of the lawsuit.

Relegation is a matter of two teams. Real Sociedad and Platenci will fight to the end to stay in the Honduran Football League, with three days remaining before the end of the regular rounds of Clausura 2022.

“Soul, life and heart, that’s what you had to put in today to win this match. Thank God we got those three points that bring us closer to 80 or 90 percent of salvation and now we’re resting. We’re one point away from sixth place and we also have to dream about the top.” , he said, referring to the league they are looking to enter.

Pineda made these remarks at the end of the meeting in Radio Central Sports in Toccoa. Slope who is looking elsewhere? They asked the doorman and he answered without hesitation.

“That’s right, let them look for it somewhere else, let those from Platense stop asking for points they didn’t win on the table, let them press the check… for they will go down,” stated Mariano Pineda.

Ronnie Martinez lyrics

“You have to fight in matches like this, it wasn’t easy, we knew we had to win, we didn’t give up a ball and thank God this is where the effort is, a great victory.”

Real Sociedad had to come back after Vida’s goal. “This is where you have to be mentally strong, you don’t have to bow your head but keep fighting, looking for a match, a tie, then the second, the third, etc.”

“For us this is not over, we continue. On Wednesday (against Olympia) we will go with everything like today.”