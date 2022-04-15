Mourinho has become the coach with the most semi-final matches in history

The controversial strategist is the first to reach the semi-finals of the three European competitions: the Champions League, the European League and the Conference League.

Roma coach, Jose MourinhoOn Thursday, after Norway’s Bodo/Glimt was eliminated in the Conference League, he became the coach with the most semi-finals in European competitions in history, with a total of 11 matches.

Mourinho He continues to break records from the bench. Now he’s the coach with the most semi-finals on his back, ahead of big names like England Sir Alex FergusonGerman Jupp Heynckes (both with eight), Italian Carlo Ancelotti or spanish Pep Guardiolto (with nine).

The coach is the first to reach the semi-finals of the three European leagues: the Champions League, the European League and Conference League. In addition, he could become the first to lift the trophy in this competition.

after removing Atalanta Kiss Leipzig In the European League, Roma is the only Italian team that has a chance of lifting a European title, which has not happened since 2010, when Inter won the title. Champions League In the year of his historic treble win, also with Mourinho Sit on the bench.

Only Labo was left

Rome Mourinho He secured his place in the semi-finals of the Conference League at the Olympic Stadium and automatically became the last cartridge of Italian football in Europe, in a campaign that is unforgettable in the domestic championship but must be forgotten in the continental competitions.

The Italian football season outside its borders has not been particularly fruitful. Of the seven teams that began their European journey in three different competitions, only Roma survived, remaining in the lesser known tournament.

Inter Milan, Lazio, Juventus, Napoli, Atalanta and Roma They qualified to play matches against the rest of the clubs across the Old Continent, but sooner rather than later they fell without leaving feelings that they deserved so much more. Maybe Inter against him Liverpool.

Italy is still in football mourning after failing not to go to the next World Cup Qatar 2022. The fall was high and shook the foundations of the “calcium” which urgently needed deep remodeling from below. What in 2018 looked like the twilight of a football model that seemed to be reborn in 2021 with the Euros, in 2022 becomes a nightmare.

In the Champions League they tried Juventus, Inter, Atalanta and Milan. Juventus And Inter They made it to the round of 16. Atalanta Fell in the European League and Milan He finished bottom of the group, straight.

Naples and Lazio They have competed from the start in the European League. Their competition was quite similar. Second place in the group and out in the next round, without showing their best version in the final, both are at home.