Professor Jaume Gil Aloja, President of the Spanish Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Sciences, believes that small things have no future. He shows that in a system in which everything is closely related, and in which there is no longer “a collection of things, but a system”, the little things from before can survive, adapt to new situations, but create a small thing that, moreover, does Doing so against your biggest client – which is the rest of Spain – is not the best.” This is what he said in remarks to the COPE Talks program in Catalonia and Andorra when asked about the independence process and its consequences for the economy.

For Aloja’s generation, this would be one of the “mistakes” made on the political front. But he also believes that separatist politicians “were wrong, terribly wrong, in trying to put people, formally, into two extremes.” In this sense, the

Within the population of Catalonia, the professor noted, there is “a range of grays in terms of how they think about Catalonia: from those who don’t want to know anything about Catalonia, to those who like Catalonia within Spain or separatism.”

Regarding another of Brooks’ consequences, the flight of companies to other autonomous communities due to legal uncertainty, Jaume Gil Aloja sees the situation as “irreversible” and most of the companies that have left “will not return.” He also indicated that he had previously warned of this possibility and that other communities would “open their arms to them.” He summed up: “It was true.”

Aloja’s generation explained that his motto is “Join and don’t divide”. And he gave as an example the international network he created, the Barcelona Economic Network, where “there are scientists of all disciplines, because if we get together, we will be bigger. You can just start something, but you can’t keep it going for a long time.” He added that evidence of the success of this method is the fact that a book will be published next month on an algorithm that he was able to design in collaboration with the Israeli neuroscientist Yan Ashkenazi, and it is “proved for early detection of Parkinson’s disease.” He realized that he was very excited, because he could help a lot of people, thanks to the fact that “the degenerative process can be stopped.” Gil Aloja emphasized that Gil Aloja’s goal is to disseminate this progress among medical researchers so that his project can “save as many lives as possible”.

The President of the Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Sciences proudly confirmed that this is “the only one of the Spanish Royal Academies not based in Madrid”. He explained: “Some laws of 1940 had to be changed, and thus Catalonia was able to become the Spanish capital of the scientific economy. It can also be said that Jaime Gil Aloja is the most internationally awarded Spanish economist. He is a member of eleven scientific academies from different countries and has been awarded Honorary doctorates from 31 universities on five continents.