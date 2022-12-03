December 3, 2022

Jaume Gil Aloja, President of the Spanish Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Sciences – Conversation

December 3, 2022

Regarding Procés, he notes that “to create something small, and also to do it against your biggest customer – which is the rest of Spain – is not the best.”

Professor Jaume Gil Aloja, President of the Spanish Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Sciences, believes that small things have no future. He shows that in a system in which everything is closely related, and in which there is no longer “a collection of things, but a system”, the little things from before can survive, adapt to new situations, but create a small thing that, moreover, does Doing so against your biggest client – which is the rest of Spain – is not the best.” This is what he said in remarks to the COPE Talks program in Catalonia and Andorra when asked about the independence process and its consequences for the economy.

For Aloja’s generation, this would be one of the “mistakes” made on the political front. But he also believes that separatist politicians “were wrong, terribly wrong, in trying to put people, formally, into two extremes.” In this sense, the

Within the population of Catalonia, the professor noted, there is “a range of grays in terms of how they think about Catalonia: from those who don’t want to know anything about Catalonia, to those who like Catalonia within Spain or separatism.”

