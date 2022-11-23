Japanese hammer! Germany surrenders to combative Japan and suffers a first setback in the World Cup in Qatar

2022-11-23

More: Qatar World Cup parking schedules is over! Japan gave Germany a severe setback in the first appearance of both World Cups in Qatar 2022. The Germans started to win, but by scoring two goals in 75 and 83 minutes, the Asians beat the Germans. 90 + 4′ Uyyy… Goretzka appeared in the crescent moon alone without a mark, anxiously eating him up and wasting away.

90Honduran referee Said Martinez shows the board and says seven minutes have been added. 89 ‘ Change in Germany:

Income: Youssef Moukoko

Exit: Serge Gnabry 83′ GOOOOOLLL from Japan! The Japanese surprise Germany and Takuma Asano puts the second on the scoreboard after a long free-kick streak. Asano controlled the ball, ate the German mark and hit Neuer with a deadly shot.

78 ‘ Change in Germany:

Income: Niklas Volkrog

Exit: Kai Havertz 78 ‘ Change in Germany:

Income: Mario Gotze

Exterior: Jamal Musiala

75′ GOOOOOOOLL from Japan! Ritsu Doan, who had just entered, picked up the ball from the left to Neuer’s delight after a cross from Minamino, which he tapped in and shot in. tie in caliph. 72′ NEWERRRRR! The German goalkeeper also shines; A shot from Asano covering her with one hand but on a counter shot Sakai couldn’t face the frame and sent her into the clouds. 71 ‘ Change in Japan:

Income: Takumi Minamino

Outside: Hiroki Sakai 71 ‘ Change in Japan:

Entered: Ritsu Doan

Outside: Ao Tanaka 70 ‘Gondaaa! Once again, the Asian goalkeeper was victorious and drowned in the cry of the German goal, after a severed header from Serge Gnabry. We continue 1-0.

69 ‘ Germany reach clear and after a good play, Hoffmann ends the match but Japanese goalkeeper Shoichi Gonda covers the action. See also Ortiz did not save anything and show the person responsible for the lottery for America 66 ‘ Change in Germany:

Income: Jonas Hoffman

Outside: Thomas Müller 66 ‘ Change in Germany:

Income: Leon Goretzka

Outside: Ilkay Gundogan 60 ‘ Asano tries a very wrong shot. Asians are trying, they are not standing still, but Germany is much more dangerous. 59′ Post! Ilkay Gundogan. Musiala’s perfect combination with Raum and Ilkay himself who ends up crashing the ball into Gonda’s left post.

57 ‘ Change in Japan:

Income: Takuma Asano

Checkout: Daisen Table 57 ‘ Change in Japan:

Entered: Kaoru Mituma

Exit: Yuto Nagatomo fifty’ Jamal Musiala’s high-breaking shot after he made a cracking move, leaving all the Japanese lying in front of him. What a German genius. 46 ‘ Gnabry fired from inside the area and the ball hit the Japanese team’s long post. 46 ‘ Change in Japan:

Entered: Takehiro Tomiyasu

Exit: Takefusa Kubo The second half began: at Khalifa Stadium, Germany beat Japan. The end of the first halfGermany defeats Japan 1-0 with the sole goal of a penalty kick from Ilkay Gundogan.

45 + 3 goal disallowed! Kai Havertz, with a series of shots, managed to put the ball into the goal, but it was coming from an advanced position. 44 ‘ miss out! Musiala attempts a powerful right-footed shot that goes wide of the Japanese goal. 40′ Germany want to put second on the board before the end of the first half. They attack based on speed with Gnabry and Musiala.

33′ GOOOOOLLLLL from Germany! Ilkay Gundogan, from the penalty mark, scored the first goal for Germany. Gonda jumped to the left but the German threw him to the right. 1-0 put the game.

31 ‘PENALLLL! David Raum joined the attack, arriving from the left flank and before leaving Gonda feinted and the goalkeeper knocked him down; El Salvadoran Evan Barton accepted the maximum penalty. ✍️ #ELDATA With four World Cups, Yuto Nagatomo (starter) and goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima (substitute) became the Japanese with the most appearances in these matches. 28 ‘ A beautiful group play by Germany. The Japanese hit two shots, the first by goalkeeper Gonda and the second from the front by Gundogan, the defender kept the danger at bay. 27 ‘ A shot by Gundogan, but it was very warm, which goes into the hands of the Japanese goalkeeper.

25 ‘ Germany adds more aggressiveness to their game. They press for the first game. Japan saves. twenty Ufff… Kimmich containing Gonda is bombarded with difficulties and Japan is saved. 19 ‘ Honduran referee Said Martinez appears on the scene talking with Japan’s coach, Hajime Moriyasu. What did they say? 16 ‘ A Japanese save… A corner kick from the right and Rudiger headed in, but the ball passed by Gonda’s left post.

7 ‘Target cancelled! Frantic attack of the Japanese in a bad sortie of the Germans. The center dropped to the grass-level zone and Maeda had her bound, but pulled clear. 6 ‘ Germany and Japan tied 0-0 in a match where they are still getting to know each other in their tactical stances.

1 ' Germany's first approximation based on the technical quality of Musella and Gnabry. Nothing serious yet. I started! Germany and Japan are already playing at Khalifa Stadium in Qatar and will be making their World Cup debuts. 40 Now it's the turn of the Asians' anthem in Japan. The German anthem is playing. With a lot of feelings. Both teams take to the field in preparation for their debut at Khalifa Stadium.

In this match between the Germans and the Japanese, Honduran Said Martinez will be the fourth official. Evan Barton, a Salvadoran, will play centre-back. The other match will be in Group E at 10:00am between Spain and Costa Rica.

Germany start 11: Neuer – Sule, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum – Kimmich, Gundogan – Gnabry, Mueller, Musiala – Havertz Coach: Hansi Flick (Germany) Starter 11 in Japan: Gonda – Sakai, Yoshida, Itakura, Nagatomo – Endo, Tanaka – Ji Ito, Kamada, Kubo – Maeda Coach: Hajime Moriyasu (Japan)

Striker Thomas Müller will start with Germany against Japan, this Wednesday at Khalifa Stadium in Doha, entering the two teams’ World Cup brawl. Mueller had only played a few spells with Bayern Munich since late September due to hip and back problems, but Hansi Flick decided to recruit him to join Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry in a trio of attacking midfielders with Kai Havertz in the ninth.