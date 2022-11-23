With giants Thibaut Courtois, Belgium defeat a brave Canada who deserved more on their return to the World Cup

2022-11-23

In their return to the Senior World Cup tournament, the Canadian national team was defeated 1-0 Belgium at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Doha. Those from the Maple Leafs, led by their superstar Alphonse Davies, gave their hearts in the game, but weren’t quite fit in the 90 minutes of action. Likewise, it was Thibaut Courtois who was largely responsible for the American defeat, after he ducked his head to save a penalty in the opening minutes of the match.

game actions Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Doha, hosted the return of the Canadian national team to the World Cup, after a decent performance in Mexico 1986, where they did not score a goal. Intensity and dizziness, this is how the Canadian team began, as it found a clear penalty kick after a handball from Yannick Carrasco with a shot from Tajon Buchanan, the referee was called from the video assistant referee, looked at the replay and confirmed the maximum penalty kick. . Alphonse Davies, the star of Bayern Munich, had the ball, limiting himself with his left foot, but Thibaut Courtois was phenomenal on goal by making perfect saves and avoiding falling into his own net. you can see: Did you feel ashamed? Luis Fernando Suarez shows his face after the humiliation of Costa Rica and explains the beating against Spain