With giants Thibaut Courtois, Belgium defeat a brave Canada who deserved more on their return to the World Cup

2022-11-23
In their return to the Senior World Cup tournament, the Canadian national team was defeated 1-0 Belgium at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Doha.
Those from the Maple Leafs, led by their superstar Alphonse Davies, gave their hearts in the game, but weren’t quite fit in the 90 minutes of action.
Likewise, it was Thibaut Courtois who was largely responsible for the American defeat, after he ducked his head to save a penalty in the opening minutes of the match.
game actions
Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Doha, hosted the return of the Canadian national team to the World Cup, after a decent performance in Mexico 1986, where they did not score a goal.
Intensity and dizziness, this is how the Canadian team began, as it found a clear penalty kick after a handball from Yannick Carrasco with a shot from Tajon Buchanan, the referee was called from the video assistant referee, looked at the replay and confirmed the maximum penalty kick. .
Alphonse Davies, the star of Bayern Munich, had the ball, limiting himself with his left foot, but Thibaut Courtois was phenomenal on goal by making perfect saves and avoiding falling into his own net.
you can see: Did you feel ashamed? Luis Fernando Suarez shows his face after the humiliation of Costa Rica and explains the beating against Spain
The one not forgiven was Belgium, who needed former Liverpool powerhouse Michy Batshuayi at the end of the first half.
On 44 minutes a long ball came in from the Belgian bottom area, Batshuayi brought the ball down perfectly, picked up pace, shot across, broke the ball and hooked it into the top of Borgan who was unable to prevent the score at 1-0.
eulogy
In the second half, Canada came out in the same order, taking possession and attacking from the wings and winning the ball in the air.
Porto’s Stephen Eustachio was the most tenacious midfielder with his superb touch, long-distance shots, and ball control in midfield. However, the goal never came.
One of the clearest shots from Canada came in the 78th minute. Alistair Johnston crossed the perfect ball down the right wing, in the area it was Kyle Larraine who came on as a substitute, heading the ball in, but Courtois kept building that impenetrable wall. that in the end he gave a massive victory to the Belgians.
The referee added five more minutes but Belgium calmed down to snatch the first three points from a group they had already dominated after Croatia’s draw with Morocco.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Japanese hammer! Germany surrenders to combative Japan and suffers a first setback in the World Cup in Qatar
LVBP: Ronald Acuna Jr. takes home a game against Magallanes (+VIDEO) | 123
“It hurts a lot in the heads of the players.”