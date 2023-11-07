James Harden makes his big debut with the Clippers at the Garden

The wait is over and the star has made his debut Los Angeles Clippers, James HardenAnd I felt it on Monday, November 6th.

The Clippers visited home New York Knicks. Majestic Madison Square Garden Which was packed to see the newcomer to the team play Angels.advertisements

James Harden He was in the core quintet with Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac. There is no doubt that the team is expected to reach the playoffs without many complications.

Clippers guardalso went viral for its debut, as it debuted a new sneaker, the Harden Volume 8 In collaboration with Adidas.

But the main reason for these letters is to shed light on a play he performed james harden, Only in the first minutes of the start of the match.

An assist from James Harden and the first basket

If there’s something special about escorting Los Angeles Clippers It’s his great ability to pass the ball. Especially in the least expected moments. It also does it with incredible precision.

This was the case when the ball was in position for the visitors. With nine minutes left in the first quarter.

James Harden He penetrated the three-point line and when he approached the free throw line, he passed the ball with his left hand to Zubac, who ended up scoring two points on the board.

A masterful display of skill by Harden. Who provided his first assist, whether in the match or with the team Los Angeles Clippers.

Immediately after that, he scored the first points wearing a Los Angeles shirt. The shot is a jump shot near the three-point line.

Without further ado, I leave you to enjoy the masterful play and the first basket of “La Barba”…