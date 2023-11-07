The Miami Marlins rejected the offer for Jorge Soler

After a season full of long strikes and an above-average level of attack, Jorge Solerformer player Miami Marlinshe will have an interesting offseason from now on.

The Cuban sensation has shown during the 2023 season that he is ready for great things and that his best version is just beginning.

He gets used to it31, declined his player option in recent days. “raw” The $9 million option has been canceled.

but, Miami Marlins The same thing was applied to the player and they refused to offer him Qualifying offer Which consists of $20.32 million by 2024, according to information from Jeff Passan.

Jorge Soler will now become an unrestricted free agent

At 31 years old and at the highest level of his sporting circumstances, it makes sense for the Cuban to leave the deal in pursuit of a multi-year signing.

The outfielder will have a busy offseason, considering that there are several teams willing to move their checkbook to the outfielder and designated hitter.

Jorge Soler Coming off of hitting 35 home runs and driving in 75 with a .250 batting average, numbers that allowed him to go to Stars game.

According to various expectations, there are three teams that could obtain the Cuban’s services, prepared financially and by necessity.

New York Yankees It is one of the possible destinations. The New Yorkers are looking for an outfielder for 2023 and after Jason Dominguez was injured, GeorgeSoler could be an option.

Atlanta Braves Could be another candidate. Soler’s second move to Georgia doesn’t seem crazy, considering that coincidentally on Monday they declined the option for outfielder Eddie Rosario.

San Diego Padres And Chicago White Sox They seemed like potential interested parties for services “raw”However, the reality is that a long-term contract worth $1 million is expected.

Where do you want to see Jorge Soler in 2024?