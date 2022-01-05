January 5, 2022

It looks like Oribe Peralta is playing in El Salvador with Alianza FC

Cassandra Curtis January 5, 2022

Mexico City /

Central America opens doors for Uribe PeraltaThe historic Mexican striker who was a hero in achieving the Olympic gold medal in London 2012, who remains Recently withdrew from Chivas And now what He can play for Alianza FC in El SalvadorThis is according to Carlos “Juliette Peña” representative.

Manuel Orenda, director of Gullit (who plays in Antigua from Guatemala Currently, but in 2021 he was in El Salvador with FAS), confirmed to El Salvador newspaper who – which Oribe is a boost option for Alianza FC, who is looking for a replacement for an old Liga MX acquaintance such as Colombian Duvier Riascos.

La Culebra has stated that it will not continue with Albo El Salvador in the next tournament despite having six months left on the contract, after that was the number for the league title. FC . Alliance In Apertura 2021 with two goals to beat Platense.

There are talks between Alianza FC and Oribe

Hence this possibility Beautiful Peralta arrives at the Alliance It then appears according to the actor: “It is a team that gives 99% of options to Peralta to be champion,” noting that There are already talks with the board of directors To try to close the two-time World Cup player join with Mexico.

at the age of 37, Chivas brush left Because he maintains his desire to be an active footballer, while Guadalajara’s board of directors offered him to change his role in the organization to one of the managers.

