Edwin Cardona will be a Racing de Avellaneda player, buys 50% of his rights | Colombians abroad

Edwin Cardona’s future appears to be in limbo, as the player’s desire is to return to Nacional, while the future of Xolos, his sporting rights holder, is to sell him and profit from his transfer economically. The rumor of America was dismissed, so there were only two teams left in the fight.

Curricula with Nacional looked thriving, but in Argentina one of the greats had their eye on the Colombian midfielder, so a return to Colombia would be in sight.

According to information from journalist Thomas Davila, of ESPN, the Colombian midfielder will become part of the racing ranks. The Academy’s economic offer for Cardona amounts to 50% of his permit, which will be paid to Xolos, who accepted the $3.3 million offer.

In addition, the contract that Cardona will sign will be for about three years. “The academy is finalizing the details of the contract with the Colombian. It is about to close.”

Now, it remains to determine and know the decision of Edwin Cardona, who is very interested in returning to Colombia, everything will depend on his and Xolos’ decision, at the time of hearing an offer from the Atlético Nacional.