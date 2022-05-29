It is increasingly important to integrate the health and wellness footprint into business strategy

The Health and Sustainability Working Group led Fortica It is made up of 17 companies – led by Chiesi, Grupo ASISA, Microsoft and Quirnsalud – and is presenting the report “Health and Wellbeing 2030: Exploring the Scope of the Corporate Health Footprint” under the Third Business Forum: Health and Sustainable Development (Goal 3).

This working meeting addressed the importance of investing in a culture of health and wellbeing as a key tool for achieving a just transition, and ensuring a healthy and well-being environment within and outside organizations. Inside the forum Report has been submitted It explores the health footprint of companies, with the aim of measuring their contribution and moving toward greater impact on the health and well-being of the people around them.

Currently, the pandemic is estimated to have caused an additional 53 million cases of depression and is already the leading cause of disability in the world, according to research in 204 countries published in The Lancet. In this context, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data, every dollar invested in the expanded treatment of common mental disorders has a return of $4 in improved health and productivity.

Germain Granda, Fortica’s Managing Director stated, “The current scenario highlights the importance of issues related to health and well-being, with a focus on mental health, as fundamental pillars to the happiness, prosperity and productivity of people, families and societies around the world. They are the foundations on which sustainable economies are built. In this sense, Health and well-being are key components of the business transformation proposed by the “Vision 2050” roadmap, recently presented by Fortica in the framework of the Spanish Business Council for Sustainable Development.Health constitutes one of the nine tracks of Vision 2050, and establishes itself as a central focus of business sustainability.For this reason, it must Businesses are improving their impact on the health and well-being of their stakeholders, working to increase the ambition of their goals, accelerating work to achieve the best results and expanding their alliances.”

The report highlights five key trends in health and sustainability – with data that underpin its relevance, progress made, levers and initiatives that businesses and organizations must promote –: mental health (the Great Silent Pandemic), social health (promoting diversity, equality and inclusion), Environmental health (the environment and spaces for healthy living within the limits of the planet), occupational health (the comprehensive and inclusive well-being of work) and collaborative health (the management of well-being through public-private and multi-sectoral alliances).

The impact of corporate health

” From the Working Group, we address the importance of companies implementing programs that ensure the highest standards of health, safety and well-being of employees – including mental health – across all operations and global value chains, and at the same time, expanding access to essential preventive services in workplaces. . As major players in the economy, organizations are called upon to develop good business management by implementing programs that ensure the highest standards of health, safety and welfare of employees (Scope 1), and promoting healthy lifestyles among their customers and consumers by offering products and services (Scope 2); and maintaining the health and well-being of its operations, supply chains, and society in general (Scope 3)”, highlights Mara Ordov, Director of the Health and Sustainability Working Group at Fortica.

The 3rd Business Forum on Health and Sustainable Development (Goal 3), Broadcast live from Survimedia TV, Uta Jungermann, Senior Director, Member Support and Global Network of the World Business Council on Sustainable Development (WBCSD), addressed the importance of the role of companies in protecting the health and well-being of employees.

In this forum, Action Group’s leading companies shared their insights, experiences, and management when talking about triplex employees, customers, and consumers in their organizations, with participation from banana jeans, Chiesi Public Affairs and Sustainability Officer; Maringles Garcia Director of the Occupational Medicine Unit of the ASISA Group; Samuel Marne, Account Executive – Microsoft Healthcare; s Teresa AlvarezCorporate Social Responsibility Manager from Kernsalud. On behalf of Survimedia Agency, its General Manager, Jose Manuel Gonzalez Hausa, He explained the challenges facing the media when reporting health issues from a business angle, specifically in the field of mental health, in the context of post-COVID reconstruction.

