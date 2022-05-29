May 30, 2022

257 EXANI III applicants take admission in 22 UdeC postgraduate courses

This Friday, while maintaining due process health security257 applicants answered the national entrance examination, EXANI-IIIin two schedules: 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., on a different campus in the university’s central campus Colima University.

The 257 applicants submitted the EXANI-III test to enter one of the 22 Postgraduate Studies offered by the university this year in faculties information technologiesAnd the Social ServiceAnd the Messages and communicationAnd the NursingAnd the Accounting s Management And in school marketing.

EXANI-III says its website “is a tool to comprehensively assess the academic skills and specific knowledge of applicants for entering a major, master’s or doctoral program. It is applied in a single 4.5-hour session and uses multiple-choice reagents with three response options, reducing the reading burden “. This tool was developed and implemented by the National Assessment Center for Higher Education (Cignal).

The Master’s degrees that the university offers this semester are: in corporate development for international trade, in protected agriculture (inter-institutional, belong to the National Quality Graduate Program [PNPC]), in livestock production, also between institutions (PNPC); in Mexican Literary Studies, in Law, Psychology, Internet Technology, Educational Intervention, and Senior Management, in Financial and Physiological Sciences (PNPC).

Also in gerontology, environmental chemical engineering, applied and process engineering (PNPC), development management, educational innovation, entrepreneurship and tourism business innovation.

The PhD They are in the Physiological Sciences (PNPC), Medical Sciences (PNPC) and Chemical Sciences (PNPC).

