February 19, 2024

Israel declares Lula “persona non grata” after his statements about the Holocaust

Phyllis Ward February 19, 2024

(CNN) — This was announced by the Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, on Monday Unwanted person In Israel for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to a statement Katz posted on X.

“We will not forgive and we will not forget: On my behalf and on behalf of the citizens of Israel, I informed President Lula that Unwanted person “In Israel, until he apologizes and retracts his words,” Katz said.

Unwanted personwhich in Latin means “persona non grata” or “person unwelcome”, is the diplomatic term used to designate a foreign person whose entry or residence in a country is prohibited by the government in power.

At the African Union summit held on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Lula referred to the situation in Gaza as “genocide.”

Lula said, “What is happening in Gaza with the Palestinian people is unprecedented in history. In fact, this happened when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

Katz's announcement came after he summoned the Brazilian ambassador to Yad Vashem, the Israeli Holocaust Memorial Museum, to express Israel's objection to Lula's statements.

The Israeli Foreign Minister stressed the seriousness of Lula's comments, calling them a “dangerous anti-Semitic attack” that “desecrates” the memory of those who died in the Holocaust, including members of the Katz family.

