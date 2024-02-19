Tremor in Puerto Rico today, February 19 – Latest seismic report updated live, via RSPR | Puerto Rico Seismic Network | mix up

Puerto Rico Seismic Network (RSPR) It is the entity responsible for monitoring earthquakes and sharing its daily report with information on the time, magnitude, and epicenter of earthquakes in the Caribbean island and individual territories of the United States. Watch all the latest earthquakes today, Monday, February 19!
Puerto Rico is located in a seismically active area and is intersected by several major faults; The most active in the country is the Puerto Rico Trench, which runs along the northern coast of the island. Therefore, preparation and awareness of both residents and local authorities regarding seismic events is important.
Tremors in Puerto Rico today, February 19 – via RSPR
Get the latest news on tremors recorded in Puerto Rico, with official data provided by the Seismological Network, including important data such as emergency numbers and prevention measures in the event of a high-intensity earthquake on the Caribbean island.
What can I do to prepare for an earthquake?
There are four basic steps you can take to be more prepared for an earthquake:
Step 1: Secure your space by identifying hazards and securing moving items.
Step 2: Plan for your safety by creating a disaster plan and determining how to communicate in an emergency.
Step 3: Organize disaster supplies in appropriate locations.
Step 4: Minimize financial hardship by organizing important documents, consolidating your property, and considering insurance.
Items that a life bag should contain
- Car key and extra money.
- Flashlight, radio and batteries
- First aid bag.
- Emergency phone numbers and some additional cell phones.
- Special treatments if a family member requests it.
- Non-perishable food items and disposable water bottles.
- Manual can opener.
- Toilet paper and other personal items.
- Waterproof bag for personal items.
- Frequently check the expiry date of foods and medicines and review their condition.
