Is it on my mind or is it real pain?

Endometriosis is a medical condition that is sometimes painful, and sometimes completely painless in which endometrial cells are located outside the uterus

The severity of symptoms varies. This pain can be during menstruation or ovulation, chronic pelvic pain, or during intercourse.

The Endometrial It is a disorder that occurs when endometrial cells settle in other parts of the body. As a result, it causes chronic pain, bleeding, and in some cases advanced infertility. Dr. Juan Salgado spoke about this pathology, in an article written in the print edition of our Allied Journal, Obstetrics and Gynecology. According to the specialist, this disease most often affects the pelvis, bladder, fallopian tubes, ovaries, rectovaginal septum and intestines.

Sometimes we were able to diagnose endometriosis in places far from the pelvis, such as the lungs and brain.”

The doctor explained that there are different types of Endometrialof between it: “Endometriosis of the uterine muscle known as adenomyosis, endometriosis of the ovaries known as endometriosis, superficial endometriosis which is implanted into the skin covering organs known as the peritoneum, and Endometrial deep“.

According to Dr. Salgado, the average age at which it is diagnosed Endometrial She is about 28 years old. It is important to note that diagnosis can take up to 10 years, a fact that occurs largely because symptoms caused by the disease can often be considered “normal”. This leads women to seek help when the pain is unbearable, which is a sign of it Endometrial It is already in an advanced stage.

We must bear in mind that 80% of pelvic pain is caused by other conditions and not by endometriosis” so the doctor emphasizes that the treating specialist should rule out other conditions Conditions such as interstitial cystitisConstipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, lesions pelvic floor nervesamong other things.

Once the diagnosis is confirmed, different treatments for the disease can be used, depending on the specialist. Everything depends on what the person is looking for. “If a patient is seeking an improved quality of life, we do not necessarily have to have surgery. There are medications we can use to improve symptoms and reduce pain to practically zero“.

Finally, the specialist Obstetrics and GynecologyHe called on women to pay attention to any symptoms that may indicate the presence or appearance of it EndometrialAnd the “If you have period pain, or pain outside your period or when having intercourse, this is not normal. If these pains are affecting your daily life, studies or work, get help and see your doctor.”