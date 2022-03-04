March 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Register until Friday, in social work and political science jobs - make society

Register until Friday, in social work and political science jobs – make society

Zera Pearson March 4, 2022 1 min read
This Wednesday began the course of preparation for college life (entry seminar), at the College of Social Work located on Almirante Brown, approximately Avenida Ramirez de Paraná. It’s for social work and political science jobs, and it’s college jobs. It came to Eleven BA Political Science, Lorena Bunten.

And regarding the inscriptions, he confirmed that “given the request that we have decided for this week, until next Friday, he left the inscriptions open. They can do it in a simple and agile procedure, you start with the social service page and when they come they have to approve all the documents in person.”

The two are bachelor’s degrees, both five years. “Both professions are in a deep relationship around the social. They have a very wide job opportunity and it is increasing.”

“Social professions provide some keys to analyzing and thinking about what we are going through, especially because of current world events,” he added.

This year, “Panorama tends to be cautious vis-a-vis, while respecting measures of care and distance. He noted that the admissions cycle is vis-à-vis.

Eleven.

See also  How can the arts improve the well-being of healthcare workers?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

New powers for the Tandil delegation of the Professional Council for Economic Sciences

March 3, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

They analyze the medical school accreditation process

March 3, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

They reward the famous Arriaga and Mexiquense in science and arts; Highlights the plurality of gems

March 3, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Democrats are proposing to revive the family reunification program from Cuba

March 4, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The Curiosity rover has spotted a small ‘flower’ formation on Mars

March 4, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

A series starring the President of Ukraine increases global interest

March 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Betis vs Rayo match summary (1-1) | Save and Lainez to the Cup Final

March 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis