Kylian Mbappe breaks the silence after losing the Qatar 2022 World Cup

He was perhaps the saddest player in the French national team after losing the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final to Argentina. Kylian MbappeHe broke the silence the day after the fall of the French national team and did so with a brief message on his Twitter account.

Mbappe who was a great figure in the French national team and Golden Shoe with eight goals In the tournament, he gave a warning to all the teams who plan to win the World Cup in the future.

“We will be back” was the powerful message of the current PSG footballerhoping to achieve a sporting revenge in four years when the show is held in North American territory.

Chwamini also believes in a bright future

for his part, Aureline ChoameniReal Madrid player and one of those who missed a penalty kick in the decisive penalty shootout against Argentina, regretted the inaccuracy. In his shot, he apologized to the fans, despite his assertion that the future looks bright for the team.

It will take some time to digest the bitterness and frustration. We will try everything. I took my responsibilities and it didn’t work out and I’m the first to regret it. “I am convinced that the future of @equipedefrance looks bright, especially if we can count on you,” wrote the midfielder from the white box.

Il faudra du temps for digérer l’amertume et la frigment. on aura tout essayé. J’ai pris mes responsabilités, ça n’a pas marché et j’en suis le premier désole. I convinced Suisse that L’Avenir de L@tweet s’annonce radieux, surtout si on peut compter sur vous pic.twitter.com/GNgiYZvIUi – Tchouameni Aurelien (@atchouameni) December 19, 2022

right Now, France have time to absorb the disaster, but in March 2023 they will start their way to Euro 2024, facing the Netherlands.Who reached the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup 2022.