The scandalous and disastrous reason for preventing Prince Harry from seeing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II | Critical votes – Salta

December 20, 2022

The scandalous and disastrous reason for preventing Prince Harry from seeing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Questions that have arisen yet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle They abandoned their royal obligations were many. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not provided many details of what happened, until now, when their documentary series was released.

Two years after he left the royal family, he rose Son of Charles III And his wife decided to tell them the reason for their choice. In this sense, they revealed many intimate secrets of the British royal family.

One of them was Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction when she found out they were going to abandon the monarchy. As Prince Harry revealed, after he gave up his royal rights, he was forbidden to see his grandmother.

According to the Duke of SussexHis grandmother was already aware of his and Meghan Markle’s intentions to step down from the royal family. That was why he was surprised when he couldn’t see her.

After it was publicly revealed that Harry and Meghan had resigned from the monarchy, the prince called Queen Elizabeth II and asked her if she had any plans for this week, to which she replied: “Why don’t you come to dinner? Tea? Or spend the night with Meghan.”

In this way, Prince Harry planned to travel from Canada to London to see his grandmother. However, the Queen’s aides inform her that the meeting has been cancelled.

“Well, that’s the opposite of what he told me,” he says. Harry in the chain. In this sense, he says, he reaches out to his grandmother and she tells him she doesn’t know he has plans and has had a busy week with her. After hanging up, the Duke of Sussex immediately questioned the ban on him not being able to see his grandmother after leaving his royal duties.

When Elizabeth II died, both Harry and Meghan Markle were present at the funeral, but it is not known when Harry last spoke to his grandmother.

