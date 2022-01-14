Lilipet Diana: Who is Meghan Markle or Harry?

Almost seven months after giving birth, a few days ago Meghan Markle and the Prince Harry They finally introduced their daughter to the world Lilibet Diana In a beautiful Christmas postcard that made the Internet crazy, royal fans were able to meet the little girl once and for all.

the Dukes of Sussex They posted the photo to wish them a happy holiday with a very special member: their daughter posing in an official photo for the first time.

In the postcard you can see the whole family, including Archie Harrison, while the Dukes are all smiles and Megan is holding the baby.

although Mrs. D’s granddaughter was born on June 4, this was the first time the world had seen and also saw how much the eldest son of Prince Harry.

Here we share the picture:

Photo: IGalexilubomirski

¿Lilibet herself parece a Meghan oa Harry?

After the photography fanfare, followers of the couple and the British royal family are now wondering who the baby looks like the most Lilibet.

This topic has sparked a lot of controversy because users do not agree, because while some assert that Diana is like her mother, Meghan Markle, others assert that the minor is identical to Prince Harry.

The matter was already addressed a few days after Lillipet’s birth, a source close to the family said us weekly That “Lily is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine. They are in love with herIt is very beautiful.”

Regarding the similarity, the source confirmed that the small “It’s a cross between Harry and Meghan.”

Otherwise, it is archeryWho is identical to Harry since then Megan has not touched on any physical traits. Although it remains to be seen if he looks like in character

