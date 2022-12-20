Hold your breath before you see what Marco Antonio Solís and his wife looked like 20 years ago on their wedding day

Marco Antonio Solís If you suspect he is a world famous Mexican singer and songwriter because the artist was the founder of the musical group Los Bukis, along with his cousin. Husband Kristi Solis He was the vocalist, musician, producer and songwriter of the unfortunately defunct group. Christie It is not only her beauty, but also her adventure companion Mark Anthony when he’s on tour, in addition to being the financial mastermind behind the brand”Marco Antonio SolísBesides, she is a character in social networks.

The 62-year-old artist is currently very popular in India social networks Where he usually shares videos and photos with his wife, Kristi Solis. Los Boques managed to bear a name Marco Antonio Solís to the top since they have been nominated multiple times for Grammy Awards and Billboard’s Lo Nuestro Awards.

Creditors to Numerous Gold Records released their last work in 1992’s “Love Me Just”. in 1993, Marco Antonio Solís get married Kristi Solis And that is why she accompanied him during his most difficult moment: the moment of establishing himself as a solo artist after the band’s breakup in 1996.

It was so Marco Antonio Solís He released his first solo album, ‘En pleno vuelo’. Incredibly, the artist has sold half a million units occupying places on the Latin American Billboard chart in the United States. In 1997 it was a pair Kristi Solis He released his second album, “Marco Antonio Solís“.

Source: Instagram, Christy Solis

By 1999 a pair Kristi Solis He recorded his third album, “Trozos de mi alma”, and incorporated the song “Si no te haderas ido”, and it was a complete success. Years passed and Marco Antonio Solís And his wives are happy and together always. This manifests itself in social networks Where he shares his love with his fans every single day.