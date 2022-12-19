December 20, 2022

The children of Gerard Pique, Petrai, and Shakira refused to move to Miami for these reasons

December 20, 2022

After what Shakira s Gerrard Pique Reach a custody agreement SonsAnd left this triumphant matter to the singer. It now seems that the people who weren’t very happy with the idea of ​​leaving Barcelona were Sasha and Milan, because youngsters now Betray to his mother and Denies a moves a Miami Certain ReasonsBecause it is not easy for them to leave their whole lives behind.

Although the date has already been set Shakira could moves a Miami accompanied by him SonsSome appeared Reasons In the little ones for those who do not want to leave their hometown, which is Barcelona. And it is that children have spent their entire lives in this place, so leaving school, friends and other families behind is a very difficult situation that they do not want to face.

