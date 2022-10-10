5 photos of Shakira without makeup or filters explaining why she beat Gerard Pique

Proof that her beauty is natural, Shakira He’s still at his best at 45 and shows that he doesn’t need a lot of production to look amazing. Colombian women conquered a Gerrard Piquefor his talent and his way of being and also his magic, so that it is in some of his works Pictures show How does the singer look? No makeup or filtersshowing that you don’t need this to continue being a reference and make anyone fall in love.

Repeatedly Shakira He was seen in social networks in a natural way, in addition to the fact that he was also taken by several photographers in which the singer was noticed No makeup or filters. However, this didn’t seem to bother the Colombian as she showed off her signature smile, showing that she’s already over Gerrard Piqueand clarify that comparisons with Clara Chia MartIt is unfounded.

eternal youth

Although for now Shakira Already 45 years old, the singer looks the same as she did at the beginning of her career, and has maintained the same youthful appearance. In the Pictures Which he shares on his social networks can be seen at Shakira Always wearing well-groomed skin and smooth skin, demonstration That these were some of the qualities that conquered a Gerrard Pique.

It’s all because of her beauty, however, the Barcelona center back preferred to leave the mother of his children to start a new love affair with her. Clara Shea Martya young man of 22 years younger than Barranquellera who, in addition, confirms that he is like a singer.

woman full of strength

It is well known that Shakira She has gone through many tough times, however, the singer has always made it clear that music has given her a lot of support to move forward in these tough times. Recently the singer broke the silence about her breakup Gerrard Pique He said that music and his children were among the most important factors that enabled them to deal with this situation. While the footballer keeps a love affair with him Clara Shea Marty.

Sports lovers

Besides music, one of the great emotions Shakira He practices surfing, a sport he has participated in on several occasions Pictures In his social networks he can be seen very happy training in the water or also skateboarding in some streets of Spain.

On these postcards Shakira Looks natural, the characteristics that show Because conquered a Gerrard Pique From the first moment they met. It is worth noting that in addition to his practice of various disciplines, he also takes time to support his son Milan, who became a great baseball player at a young age and who in his games seems very comfortable, without anything. Make-up No filters.

mother of the family

after breaking up with Gerrard PiqueAnd the Shakira She’s focused more on her family, so in these months she’s been spending more time with her kids, even taking a few vacations where the singer has been snapped wearing a swimsuit and flaunting her good physique. Highlighting her beauty in every moment and explaining her lack of need Make-up or filters To stand out and look amazing at all times.

The Barranquillera has officially announced the release date of their single “Monotonia,” which seems to have several hints. Gerrard Pique. The song for the duo with Ozuna will be released to the public on October 19 and several phrases have already been developed, making expectations even greater.