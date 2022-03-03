New powers for the Tandil delegation of the Professional Council for Economic Sciences

At a meeting held last Wednesday at the Tandil Golf Club, the elected members of the Tandil delegation of the Buenos Aires Provincial Council of Economic Sciences took office.
Under the meeting of delegates, the new authorities were elected, and Dr. Juan Esteban Basagastegui was unanimously re-elected as head of the Tandil delegation.
Passagistege, who was born in Rauch and took up his first term at the end of 2019, is the first Chief Commissioner not to reside professionally in Tandil. From the Board of Directors by vote, he was assigned the maximum responsibility, with modifications and incorporation into the rest of the positions.
Taking the floor, the re-elected president noted that in his first term “the exercise of responsibility from Rauch, in the initial phase of the epidemic, was not easy. Sometimes we could not have entered Tandil or left Rauch. The Board of Directors gave an impressive statement of support, otherwise What I have been most successful, as well as all the staff of the delegation who, as we all know, are vital.”
Regarding his vision and goals in this new period, Dr. Basagastegui expressed that “the expectations from this second period, in the context of a less aggressive pandemic, are high. One of the great goals is to complete the delegation building on Yrigoyen Street, which has also suffered from pandemic delays. This is a priority for for us “.
Regarding the role of the Tandil delegation, the re-elected chairperson clarified that “The link, now in person, will allow the strengthening of relationships always in post problem resolution and management of benefits for our registrants. Always face-to-face dialogue goals can be achieved better face-to-face than virtual reality.”
Always thinking of a delegation that is open to other institutions and to society at large, Basagastegui highlighted “the strong link between the Faculty of Economics, the Ministry of Labour, the Chamber of Business, the municipality and other representations that we intend to strengthen in this better epidemiological scenario. In addition, in the cities that make up the delegation except Tandil, like Rauch, Benito Juárez and Ayacucho, to come closer and always be ready to respond to the demands of our students.”
The board of directors is composed as follows:
BASSAGAISTEGUY Juan Esteban – Chief Delegate
Viadoni, Lucia – Managing Vice President
LAUGE Matías – Delegate General Secretary
Ballero Maria Laura – Delegate Secretary of the Treasury
LEMMA, Carolina – Social Security Representative
Terrugi, Carlos Pablo – Delegate General Secretary
Gonzalez Julio Francisco – Secretary of the Treasury Delegate loyal
Gentile, Esteban Clemente – Delegate Secretary for Social Security
ORDOQUI, Dante José Alfredo – Supervising Delegate
Alternate delegates
TONELLI Omar Edgardo
Laugh Luis Maria
FairBairn, Ricardo David
Cajigas, Luciano Andres
Garrido, Norma Beatrice
Millie, Norberto Andres
Lafuente, Fernanda Mariel
Cusio, Lauriano Fabricio
Council deputies
Addresses
Millie Norberto Andres
Gentile, Esteban Clemente
Ridolati, Marcus
Council deputies
alternatives
Armendaris Hernán Alberto
Bedon, Carlos Fernando
Ugh, Mathias
Representatives of the Social Security Fund Associations
Addresses
Fiadone Lucia
Barbieri, Arturo Andres
Boldrini, Natalia Alicia
Representatives of the Social Security Fund Associations
alternatives
Geringer, Maria Valeria
Oliveto, Javier Alberto
Uthar, Jorge Alberto
